Man arrested after alleged armed robbery and sexual assault at Eufaula motel

EUFAULA, Ala. — Eufaula police has arrested a Montgomery man for his alleged involvement with an armed robbery and sexual assault.

29-year-old Jeremy Franklin was taken into custody at his home on Lake Drive after he was seen running around the Eufaula Econo Loge on North Eufaula Avenue Wednesday morning.

Franklin will be charged with the following:

Robbery, 1st degree

Rape, 1st degree

Sodomy, 1st degree

Franklin is being housed in the Eufaula City Jail and awaiting a bond hearing.

The victim, whose name will be not released, was treated at Medical Center Barbour for injuries received in the assault.

The incident is still being investigated.