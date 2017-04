COLUMBUS, Ga. — We rarely receive Golden Apple nominations for para-professionals, but that changed this week.

Meet Jeanette Deese, a 19-year veteran educator who was surprised with the award by News 3’s Carlos Williams.

Deese has worked her entire career at Georgetown Elementary. She was nominated by several former students who told us that Ms. Deese always inspired them to do their best.

Deese says it is an extreme honor to be recognized with the award.