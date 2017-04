MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Former NFL star Aaron Hernandez has hanged himself in his jail cell.

A Massachusetts prison official says Hernandez was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The former New England Patriot was serving a life sentence for a 2013 murder, but was acquitted Friday of a 2012 double slaying prosecutors said was fueled by his anger over a spilled drink at a nightclub.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.