Fair Housing Month recognized by Phenix City Council

PHENIX CITY, Ala- April is Fair Housing Month—and the Phenix City Council took time to recognize the significance of it. Forty-nine years ago, the Fair Housing Act became law.

The Phenix City Council celebrated the legislated that eliminated housing discrimination by presenting the Phenix City Board of Realtors with a proclamation recognizing April as the anniversary of the act. The law, enacted in 1968, makes it illegal to discriminate against renters or buyers or any reason.

The Phenix City Board of Realtors says it appreciates the city’s support and partnership. The board adds it looks forward to working with city leaders to make housing more affordable in Phenix City.

“One of the core values of fair housing is affordable housing. And that’s what we’re pushing for right now in Phenix City is have new development that is affordable, so that people can move to Phenix City or that existing citizens can move out of rental properties, possibly, into owning their own homes,” says Chris Lammons, Phenix City Board of Realtors Associate Executive.

A special city council session is planned for Thursday, May 4, at 5:30 pm Eastern, at the Idle Hour Community Center. That meeting is open to the public. City leaders, along with real estate agents, developers, builders, and anyone else can express concerns over fees associated with new home construction in Phenix City.