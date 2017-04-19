Custodians will not be moved in Muscogee County Schools

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Last month the Muscogee County School District proposed moving custodians from thirty two elementary schools up to the twelve middle schools and nine high schools. They would then outsource custodians for the elementary schools.

Just this week the district decided to withdraw the proposal and just leave everyone at their current schools.

During last month’s school board meeting former Mathews Elementary School teacher Kathy Gierer went before the board and made a passionate plea opposing the proposal. We caught up with her today to get her reaction to the outcome.

The School District’s Operations Chief David Goldberg told our media partner the Ledger Enquirer that there’s a possibility this could come up again sometime down the road, but not anytime soon.