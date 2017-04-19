Auburn Police Division investigating robbery on campus

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Police Division is investigating a robbery on campus they say took place at a dorm in the 300 Block of South Donahue Street.

Auburn Police said the incident took place after 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a female student went outside to a dumpster and was approached by a black man wearing all black.

Police said the man did not present a weapon, but demanded cash from the woman. Police said once she gave the man cash, he fled on foot and was last seen headed towards the stadium parking deck.

“The victim did exactly what she is supposed to do,” Captain Lorenza Dorsey said. “She cooperated and came through the incident without any injury, which is always a good thing. Call police if you see anything suspicious, and if anybody has any information on this case, please give us a call.”

The man was described to be 5’9″ to 5’10” tall.

Police recommended that folks be cautious of their surroundings, stay in well-lit areas and report all suspicious activity to police.