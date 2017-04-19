AMBER Alert: 12-year-old girl abducted Saturday from Atlanta

Missing 12-year-old Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez [L] and her suspected abductor 32-year-old Armando Aguilar. (Courtesy: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

ATLANTA, Ga. – An AMBER Alert is in effect for 12-year-old Arasley Jimenez-Vasquez. She’s been missing since Saturday.

The alert sent out by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children says Arasley was likely taken by 32-year-old Armando Aguilar. The family says Aguilar is a family friend. He was seen taking Arasley from a location in Atlanta.

Police believe Arasley is in extreme danger.

The missing girl is 5’2″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. She has brown hair and eyes. Armando Aguilar is a Hispanic man, 5’8″ tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Aguilar has scaring along the right side of his chin. He also has a tattoo across his chest. Police believe the tattoo is a name with four large stars above it and there are also three stars below the name.

The alert says Aguilar and Arasley are likely in a white 2009 Ford Econoline with a Georgia license plate QFD5854. Police say the van has a ladder rack and ladder on top

There is a felony warrant for Kidnapping issued for Aguilar.

If you have seen either Arasely or Aguilar, call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

 

