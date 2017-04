TUSKEGEE, Ala. — An officer-involved shooting near the Brownsville community on U.S. 80 near Tuskegee leaves one suspect injured, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The suspect was taken to Columbus Medical Center with injuries.

The shooting is currently being investigated by Agents with the ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation at the request of the Macon County Sheriff and the Macon County Attorney’s Office.