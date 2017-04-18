Warm Spell Continues

The presence of a ridge in the upper atmosphere over the southeastern quadrant of the country is what is keeping temperatures warm for mid-April in Georgia and Alabama. Columbus is working on the city’s 8th straight day with a high in the mid-80s, a streak that’s likely to extend at least through Friday.

Tuesday and Wednesday will provide only a small chance for an afternoon thundershower triggered by daytime heating, then as the ridge strengthens near the end of the week our rain chances will diminish even further and temperatures could warm up even more.

Over the weekend, a break in the pattern will send an upper disturbance digging into the South, with an associated surface low and frontal system. That will sweep toward Alabama and Georgia on Sunday, bringing our best chance for rain in more than 2 weeks with scattered showers and thunderstorms a good bet for Sunday. A fresh, cooler air mass will follow for the start of next week.

