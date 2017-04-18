Neighborhood Known For Crime Ready For Change

Columbus, GA- Less than twenty four hours after Club Majestic was being demolished there was a shooting at Elizabeth Canty Apartments and another shooting at Adrew’s Court Apartments both less than a half a mile from each other.

It’s an area that neighbors say is riddled with crime. Shooting after shooting, murder after murder. It’s something those in the Cusseta Community believe has to stop.

“Stop the killing man. If we can’t talk about it ain’t no need to shoot about it and no need to kill about it.” Jessie Worthey

We spoke with a woman who also lives in the neighborhood. She did not want to go on camera, but pleads for community help.

“It wasn’t like this when I first moved out here but now it’s hard, it’s bad. I mean you can’t really go anywhere. I work at a store, they robbing stores, they killing old people, they killing people. It’s really bad, it’s not what I would expect. I would have never thought Columbus would have gotten like this.” Cusseta Road Neighbor

It’s an area of Columbus the Mayor is trying to make a safe haven for everyone. On Monday she spoke about violence in the area.

“It’s been a shadow over this community for a very long time and as I said in my remarks this five points is the heart beat of this community” Mayor Teresa Tomlinson

“It’s terrible, you don’t know you could just be minding your own business. You don’t know where a bullet is going to come from.” Eveleyn Hawkins Neighbor.

Neighbors in the community say they are fed up and want to see change in their community.