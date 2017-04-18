Major rebranding project underway for Americus and Sumter County

AMERICUS, Ga- Happening this week—Americus and Sumter County are planning a massive promotional rebrand to highlight all the remarkable qualities of the community.

As a part of that process, community leaders want everyone in Sumter County and all its cities to have their voices heard.

“We’re not here to turn this county or this city into something that it’s not,” says Tripp Muldrow, of Arnett Muldrow & Associates of Greenville, South Carolina. “Public input is crucial for us to have a successful program.”

Muldrow is one of the marketing experts in Americus and Sumter County this week to help build the rebrand.

One Sumter, the area’s economic development non-profit agency, is seeing one of its long-term goals of pursuing the rebrand start to come together this week. The rebrand will create a campaign to get the word out across the state – and across the nation—that in addition to a great economy and attractive tourism, the entire Sumter County area is a thriving community.

The initiative is made possible due to the donations of the business community.

“We are so blessed because most communities of our scale and size can’t afford to take on this kind of effort,” says Mary Beth Bass, Executive Director of the One Sumter Economic Development Foundation, Inc. Bass praises the efforts of all the donors, pointing out they have worked tirelessly to make this campaign come to fruition.

If you want your voice heard in the rebranding efforts, roundtable meetings are scheduled throughout today and tomorrow. Contact the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce for times and locations. The Chamber’s number is (229) 924-2646.

The rebranding itself will be revealed in June at the One Sumter Donor Breakfast.