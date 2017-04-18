FBI seeks help finding serial bank robber

ATLANTA, Ga — The FBI’s metro Atlanta task force asks for the public’s help to find a suspect that has robbed several Atlanta Wells Fargo banks and one in Florida.

Special Agent in Charge David J. LeValley says the robber has hit three Atlanta metro area banks and one in Jacksonville, Florida.

The suspect is described as a black male, slim build and approximately 5’5″-5’7″ in height. Surveillance video also shows the man regularly wears a Nike baseball cap in each of the robberies.

The FBI also provided this list of banks targeted by the robber:

12/09/2016 — Wells Fargo bank located at 293 Pharr Rd NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30305. (Atlanta PD)

12/24/2016 — Wells Fargo bank located at 6300 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30328 . (Sandy Springs PD)

12/29/2016 — Wells Fargo bank located at 1562 Atlantic Blvd, Jacksonville, Florida 32207. (Jacksonville, FL Sheriff’s Office)

04/11/2017 — Wells Fargo bank located at 2204 Peachtree Rd, Atlanta, Georgia 30309. (Atlanta PD)

Wells Fargo offers a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s capture.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Atlanta, Florida serial bank robbery suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Surveillance photo taken April 11 during a robbery at the Wells Fargo on Peachtree Road in Atlanta. (Courtesy: FBI Atlanta) Surveillance photo taken December 29 during a robbery at the Wells Fargo on Atlantic Boulevard in Jacksonville. (Courtesy: FBI Atlanta) Surveillance photo taken December 24 during a robbery at the Wells Fargo on Roswell Road in Atlanta. (Courtesy: FBI Atlanta) Surveillance photo taken December 9 during a robbery at the Wells Fargo on Pharr Road in Atlanta. (Courtesy: FBI Atlanta)