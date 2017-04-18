Facebook video killer shoots himself after police chase

ERIE COUNTY, Penn. — A man on the run after posting a video of himself shooting an elderly pedestrian is dead, according to the Pennsylvania State Police.

Police sent out a tweet Tuesday just before noon saying suspect Steve Stephens was spotted in Erie County. After a brief chase, the tweet says Stephens shot and killed himself.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

A full press release says a citizen reported seeing Stephens in Erie County, Pennsylvania just after 11 a.m. The area where he was seen was only two miles from a Pennsylvania State Police local headquarters.

Troopers say they found Stephens and his vehicle minutes later and a chase started up. After about two miles, the release says the troopers tried a PIT maneuver to disable the suspect’s white Ford Fusion.

The release says Stephens shot himself in the head as his car was spinning out of control.

The release confirms no one else was injured in the chase.

The world was in shock after Stephens’ horrifying murder video went up Easter Sunday. His post showed him getting out of a car and shooting 74-year-old Robert Goodwin.

Goodwin’s family spoke out shortly after Stephens killed himself. They tell news outlets they forgive Stephens for his crime.

