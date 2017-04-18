CPD says man shot in the face at Andrews Court Apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police are on the scene investigating a shooting at the Andrews Court Apartments on Cusseta Road.

Columbus police Major Gil Slouchick says a man was shot in the face sometime around 7 a.m. The victim is in “unsatisfactory condition” at Midtown Medical Center.

The shooting in the 2400 block of Cusseta Road is just half a mile from another shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments Monday night.

Police say they do not believe the shootings are related, but both remain under investigation. Major Slouchick says Tuesday’s shooting investigation is still in its “very early stages”.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.