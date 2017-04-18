CPD says man shot in the face at Andrews Court Apartments

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus police are on the scene investigating a shooting at the Andrews Court Apartments on Cusseta Road.

Columbus police Major Gil Slouchick says a man was shot in the face sometime around 7 a.m. The victim is in “unsatisfactory condition” at Midtown Medical Center.

The shooting in the 2400 block of Cusseta Road is just half a mile from another shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments Monday night.

Police say they do not believe the shootings are related, but both remain under investigation. Major Slouchick says Tuesday’s shooting investigation is still in its “very early stages”.

No arrests have been made at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s