PHENIX CITY, Ala. — Residents enjoying the Phenix City Riverwalk were joined by a startling guest Monday.

Viewers sent these photos to WRBL of a bobcat taking a stroll along the Riverwalk disc golf course.

Reporters showed the photos to an expert at Oxbow Meadows Environmental Learning Center. They confirm the sighting was definitely a bobcat, likely looking for food.

The expert also says most bobcats won’t bother people as long as you don’t provoke or startle them.