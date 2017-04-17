The Week’s Weather: Staying Warm

Columbus has been on a run where the last 6 days have seen high temperatures top out at 84 or 85 degrees, and we’re likely to make it again today. We’ve been locked into a stagnant pattern with an unchanging air mass underneath a ridge of high pressure aloft. Moisture remains limited with dew points staying down and humidity well short of what it would be during the summer months.

There may be enough daytime heating and instability for us to see a few isolated showers over the next few days, but otherwise our weather will remained unchanged through Friday with highs in the 80s, and likely even warmer as we get to the end of the week. By next weekend there are signs of a pattern change in the works, with a cold front able to make it into Georgia and Alabama that could trigger more widespread showers and thunderstorms.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast