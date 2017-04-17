Section of westbound I-20 buckles, highway shut down

By Published:
(WGCL)

ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) — A section of westbound Interstate 20 is closed after a large portion of it buckled, causing a huge bump in the roadway.

The area is near the intersection with Gresham Road in Southeast Atlanta.

Crews have shut down the roadway and a huge backup is being reported in the area.

DeKalb County Police tell CBS46 an underground gas leak caused a defect in the roadway, causing it to buckle.

GDOT reports drivers must get off at exit 63 or the Gresham Road exit, head north to Flat Shoals Road and then west to continue westbound on I-20.

 

