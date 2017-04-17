Rain chances, sporadic, but in the forecast

A few stray showers. In other words, don’t expect much across the area that will be too organized. Now it’s time to break down our first alert seven day forecast. Very warm readings holding right here around 85 to 86 through Friday with a few stray showers. The showers are only present with the disturbance passing along the front farther north.

Then the front washes away bringing more stable conditions once again for Thursday and Friday but when the cold front slides through the region Saturday to Sunday, we ramp up our chances tomorrow only a few storms, which could include isolated to more scattered showers and a few storms  on Sunday. The passage of the front Saturday night, with cooler upper 70s knocking us down to more average temperatures for this time of year. So take what you can… we certainly need the rain.

Exclusive First Alert forecast and webcast

