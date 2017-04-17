Philadelphia schools on lock down in Facebook shooting suspect hunt

Facebook video murder suspect Steve Stephens (KDKA)

CLEVELAND, Oh (AP) — Police in Philadelphia say schools have been locked down as they investigate reported sightings of the suspect in an apparently random killing in Cleveland. But authorities also say there is no indication that Steve Stephens is in Philadelphia.

Authorities say multiple 911 calls came in shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday claiming that Stephens could be in or near Fairmount Park, a large green expanse northwest of downtown.

Officers are checking the area, and police say eight elementary schools and a high school are on lockdown as a precaution.

Police say Stephens shot a Cleveland retiree collecting aluminum cans Sunday and then posted video of the apparently random killing on Facebook.

Philadelphia is a more-than-six-hour drive from Cleveland.

