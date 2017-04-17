New Braves stadium sees first arrest

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — A man has been charged with multiple misdemeanors after being arrested at SunTrust Park, marking the first arrest in connection with crimes at the new stadium for the Atlanta Braves.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Kevin Thompson of Smyrna was arrested Saturday at 11 p.m. for criminal trespassing, obstructing a law enforcement officer, public intoxication and assault. He was later released on a $4,000 bond.

The Atlanta Braves’ new home hosted its first game of the Major League Baseball season Friday. Saturday night’s game was a continuation of the series against the San Diego Padres.

The stadium officially opened April 8 for a college baseball game between the University of Georgia and the University of Missouri.

