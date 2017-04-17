Local therapist reacts on impact of Facebook shooting video

By Published: Updated:
This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga — It’s something a person would never want to see after logging into the nation’s number one social media site.

Facebook was rocked Sunday after an Ohio man uploaded a video of himself randomly shooting an elderly pedestrian. The suspect Steve Stephens remains on the run.

This undated photo provided by the Cleveland Police shows Steve Stephens. Cleveland police say they are searching for Stephens, a homicide suspect, who broadcast the fatal shooting of another man live on Facebook on Sunday, April 16, 2017. (Cleveland Police via AP)

Users across the internet say they are frightened, concerned, and even disturbed by what they saw in Stephens’ video.

Thomas Waynic is the CEO and Executive Director of the Pastoral Institute. He says monitoring what you view on social media is very important. He adds incidents like this could put people in a vulnerable place.

News 3’s Ken Martin asks Waynic how this could impact those who may have watched the deadly encounter on social media.

“It can therefore disturb me internally have an affect on my sleep, have an affect on my sense of safety, have an affect on my overall general feeling about the world.” Waynic says. “We experience some kind of vicarious trauma to it and depending on our resilience level it can accumulate to a point where it begins to disturb us internally.”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s