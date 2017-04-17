Local therapist reacts on impact of Facebook shooting video

COLUMBUS, Ga — It’s something a person would never want to see after logging into the nation’s number one social media site.

Facebook was rocked Sunday after an Ohio man uploaded a video of himself randomly shooting an elderly pedestrian. The suspect Steve Stephens remains on the run.

Users across the internet say they are frightened, concerned, and even disturbed by what they saw in Stephens’ video.

Thomas Waynic is the CEO and Executive Director of the Pastoral Institute. He says monitoring what you view on social media is very important. He adds incidents like this could put people in a vulnerable place.

News 3’s Ken Martin asks Waynic how this could impact those who may have watched the deadly encounter on social media.

“It can therefore disturb me internally have an affect on my sleep, have an affect on my sense of safety, have an affect on my overall general feeling about the world.” Waynic says. “We experience some kind of vicarious trauma to it and depending on our resilience level it can accumulate to a point where it begins to disturb us internally.”