Jury selection begins for murder trial of man gunned down multiple times Easter weekend last year

COLUMBUS, Ga.- A pool of more than 40 jurors filled the room for the murder case of Anthony Meredith Monday.

Meredith was shot at Peachtree Mall, Easter weekend last year.

The suspects in the case: alleged gunman Xzavaien Jones, his sister Tekoa Young, and Terrell Mcfarland.

“Anytime that you have a case that has multiple co-defendants our main aim is to inform the jury, the fact that they need to assess her case by itself. ” says Defense Attorney William Kendrick for Young.

Kendrick explains his comment more in depth to News Three.

“Any evidence that goes towards her, goes towards her and evidence that doesn’t go towards her, maybe goes towards her co-defendants and is not considered against her,” says Young.

We asked Kendrick to explain young’s alleged role in the shooting that was a reported gang retaliation shooting.

“We’re not at liberty to discuss that far in to it as of yet. Right now we’re just in the middle of Voire Dire…picking the jury,” says Young.

“Gotten through jury selection. We should have a jury tomorrow.” says Mark Shelnutt, a Defense Attorney for Young.

Shelnutt says a group of 12 jurors and two alternates will eventually decide the fate of all three murder suspects.

“The case is expected to last at least the week possibly can go on to next week…depending on..you never know depending on how long witnesses take and breaks and that kind of thing,” says Shelnutt.

Alonza Whitaker is the Chief Assistant District Attorney and Lead Prosecutor.

He’s representing the state.

He explains his role to News Three.

“To substantiate the indictment that a grand jury handed down, charging these individuals with the crime.” says Whitaker.

Jury selection is expected to resume at nine a. m. Tuesday morning.