Eufaula police say Winn Dixie shooting suspects “show brazen indifference to human life”

EUFAULA, Ala. — Two men and one woman are behind bars Monday connected to a shooting in a Eufaula Winn Dixie parking lot, police say.

The Eufaula Police Department says via Facebook Friday the three suspects are 28-year-old George James Warren, 53-year-old Mary Jean Smith, and 31-year-old James Antonio Davis.

Police and agents from he U.S. Marshall’s Service issued arrest warrants for the suspects in connection to the shooting March 22 that injured James Davis.

As News 3 reported, Davis was found shot in his upper body in the Eufaula Square Shopping Center at about 5:15 p.m. He was later released from the hospital.

The suspects face the following charges:

George James Warren: Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree

Mary Jean Smith: Hindering Prosecution 1st Degree

James Antonio Davis: Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess Pistol.

“The egregious events should shock the conscience of every citizen of Eufaula due to the brazen indifference to human life exhibited by those that participated,” a Eufaula Police Facebook post says. “We have identified and issued warrants for other individuals and have additional evidence being forensically analyzed.” The case remains under investigation.