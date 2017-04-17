CSU women’s tennis team playing USC Aiken in PBC Tournament

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus State lady Cougars are making history this year.

The seventh ranked tennis team captured the Peach Belt Conference regular season title with a sweep over Lander this weekend at Cooper Creek.

But what makes it so much sweeter is that this is only the second time in history they’ve done it; with the last being back in 2006.

Not to mention, the first time ever that they’ve claimed it by themselves, not tying for first with Armstrong.

The lady Cougars finished the regular season with a 19-2 mark and a perfect 12-0 record inside the PBC.

And this is something they’ve been working on for the last four years.

There are five seniors on this team and head coach Evan Isaacs says he’s proud to see all of their hard work pay off.

“This is what we’ve looked towards; this year to try to win that conference title. So for them to stick together go go through all those things, that was pretty amazing for them to stick together for those four years and believe in the process,” says Isaacs.

The first round of the PBC tournament begins this Friday in Florence, S.C.

The lady Cougars will play USC Aiken in the first match.