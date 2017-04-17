CSU alerts students, community to sexual assault report near campus

COLUMBUS, Ga — Columbus State University police warn students and community members of a possible sexual assault near the RiverPark campus.

Officer Brett Stanelle says the victim reported the incident Monday morning. She says she was sitting in her vehicle near the Riverwalk early on Wednesday morning when a man approached her. She tells police he was armed with a knife and a handgun.

The victim says the man threatened and sexually assaulted her at gunpoint. The suspect is described as a white male in his late 20’s to early 30’s, of an athletic build, and with sleeve-style tattoos on both arms.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact CSU Police at 706-507-8911. All campus community members should remain aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious persons or activities to the proper authorities.