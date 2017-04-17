Columbus high school boys soccer team ranked in the state



COLUMBUS, Ga. — The Columbus Blue Devils boys soccer team is #7 in the state in class 4A. And they are tied for first in region 1 with Shaw and Northside.

A year ago, the Blue Devils only lost four games all season, but bowed out in the first round of the playoffs against Stars Mill. This year’s team won their rematch with Stars Mill and team captain AJ Yerkes says this year’s seniors are determined to make a deep run in the playoffs.

“Our seniors are getting really intense. we just played our previous game against east coweta and we won 3-0. and we lost to them last year so it’s getting ramped up. we’re getting ready for the postseason. it’s a different mood around the team with the seniors,” says Yerkes.

Columbus will be at Brookstone on 4/18 and have senior night on 4/20 at home to wrap up their regular season.