Columbus city leaders herald new era for South side with demolition of former nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ga. – City leaders are hoping to create change from the ground up in one Columbus community. City leaders and folks on the South side of Columbus cheered on the demolition of a former sports bar and nightclub Tuesday.

Club Majestic once stood as a local landmark at the intersection of Brown Ave. and Cusseta Rd. Columbus Mayor Teresa Tomlinson called the area a central part of the community. But history made way way for high crime rates over the years. News 3 spoke with other city leaders and other folks who live near the old club. They say it was time to tear down a piece of history in order to build up a new legacy in South Columbus.

“When they put this club up here, that’s when all the chaos started happening,” longtime Columbus resident Leroy Jenkins said.

Jenkins and others say since Club Majestic moved into the building, it’s been a pillar of plight in the community.

“This was the heart of the crime in this community,” Rev. Willie Phillips said. “You had shootings, robberies, killings, and yes I live in the back of this place. Since they closed it down, it’s been great.”

Mayor Tomlinson called the club a shadow over the community. The city eventually shut down the club in 2013 after the tragic shooting of Charles Foster, Jr., a CSU student set to graduate before his death.

“This five points here is the heart of this community,” the mayor said. “And this has frankly been impeding that heartbeat.”

Other city leaders like city manager Isaiah Hugley, state representative Carolyn Hugley, Columbus Police Chief Ricky Boren, school board member Pat Hugley-Green, and city councilor Mimi Woodson all heralded the demolition, which signified change to the community. Some folks in the community also believe it’s a warning shot for other crime-infested areas around town.

“I wish they could have put something else up before they tore it down, but they did the right thing to tear it down,” Jenkins said.

Woodson believes the demolition symbolizes justice for the victims of violent crimes that happened over the years at the former Club Majestic.

“To me I can envision those spirits being free,” Woodson told News 3. “They’re flying out of the building and going to heaven to touch their families’ hearts.”

Woodson championed the change in her district. She believes the move was not city overreach, rather she called it a response to demand from the community.

“This is their hope,” Woodson said. “This is their faith that they have. This is their belief and their dream come true.”

She believes businesses and other restaurants may fill the abandoned 2200 block of Cusseta Rd. Crews are expected to take about four to six weeks to finish clearing the land. The demolition was paid for through enterprise funding available to the city. The city is now trying to attract bidders who might find the land appealing. Director of Community Reinvestment Laura Johnson says the money made from selling the property will be used on similar city development projects.

Monday’s demolition marks the start of Community Development week in Columbus.