2 recovering after Elizabeth Canty Apartments shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga — Two people are recovering in the hospital after police confirm they were injured during a shooting at the Elizabeth Canty Apartments Monday night.

Police say the shooting started at the apartment complex on Cusseta Road at about 8:30 p.m. Officers have not made any arrests at this time.

The conditions and identities of the victims have also not been released.

WRBL has put in a call to the Columbus Police Department for an update in this case.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

