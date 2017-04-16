Columbus Police arrest man in connection with Saturday shooting at cab company

COLUMBUS, Ga. – Columbus Police have a man behind bars in connection to a Saturday afternoon shooting at a local business. Police arrested Tyron Aron in connection with the shooting at the Radio/Co-op Taxi Company. Police say the shooting happened around 2:20 p.m. Saturday.

A police report lists Aron and another man, Anthony Southern, as victims in the shooting. Aron was booked in the Muscogee County Jail on battery charges. But he could face more charges, including aggravated assault and other weapons charges connected to Saturday’s shooting.

This is not the first incident at the Columbus cab company. Last August, police investigated an armed robbery in which a driver with the cab company was robbed.