April 18th tax deadline quickly approaching

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Although it’s Easter Sunday, H&R Block at Cross Country Plaza opened their doors to file dozens of last minute tax returns.

H&R Block’s tax professionals worked with dozens of people despite the holiday, helping clients claim their tax breaks and file their returns.

They urge people to make sure to bring proper documentation: State ID, passport, and social security cards.

Tax Advisors say you should file a return even if you can’t pay your tax bill.

If you don’t file and pay by the proper due date, you can get socked with penalties and interest, which can add up quickly.

You can request an extension through April 18th.

The tax deadline has been extended from April 15th to the 18th, which gives you gives you two extra days to file your tax return.

