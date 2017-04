RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. — A Seale man is dead after a Friday night crash on Alabama 26.

The ALEA says 49-year-old Eddie Woods was struck and killed after a 2015 Nissan Altima hit him on Alabama 26 at the 14.5 mile marker near the intersection of US 431.

Woods was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Nissan was not injured and remained at the scene.

Alabama State Troopers continue their investigation.