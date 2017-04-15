Not much of a change in your 7-day forecast

Our 7-day forecast is going to sound familiar. Mid to upper 80s stick around through the entire work week with morning lows in the lower 60s…that’s about 10 degrees above average for lows and highs!

A slight chance for showers tomorrow with a better shot for our northern counties to see rain Tuesday and Wednesday.

It’s not until the weekend that we’ll finally get a better shot for scattered showers and possibly a few isolated thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday as a cold front makes it’s way through the area.