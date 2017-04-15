Nice, warm weather continues



A similar forecast expected tomorrow for Easter Sunday – mostly sunny and warm in the lower 80s. Chances for rain showers increase for the start of the week – but only slightly. Most of the rain will miss us to our north Monday through Wednesday. The next best shot for rain showers and a few thunderstorms is this coming Saturday and Sunday as a cold front makes its way through the area. We’ll then cool down the following Monday (04/24).

Temperatures stay consistent. Lower 60s for morning lows and mid to upper 80s for afternoon highs.