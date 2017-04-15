How athletes prepare for kayak championships

COLUMBUS, Ga.- Saturday marked the final round for the USA 2017 Freestyle Kayak Championships and everything boils down to this moment.

Katie Jackson is competing in the K-1 Double Bladed Kayak Competition.

She says preparing for a championship goes beyond doing normal workouts.

Jackson said, “You can do normal workouts and training routines like other athletes, but the best thing to do is to get into the water and practice your tricks, whether it’s in moving water or still water or the wave you’re going to be doing for the competition and you will get a good ab workout and you get used to a lot of the motions.”

Jackson is a student at Clemson University in South Carolina and she’s one of the five women competing in the kayak championships.

She hopes to inspire other young girls and women to compete in the sport.