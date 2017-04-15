Competitors speak out on lack of women in kayaking

COLUMBUS, Ga.- 60 men competed in the USA 2017 Freestyle Kayak Championships.

Compare that to only a handful of women.

Cat Hardman is 15 years old and she competed in the Junior Women’s Division ages 14 through 18.

Hardman has been competing for years and she says women might be hard to find, but the sport doesn’t have to stay that way.

Olivia Summerfield is 14 years old and this is the first time she’s ever competed in the Junior Women’s competition.

She believes the lack of women in the water could be attributed to the dangerous or rough reputation that comes along with kayaking.

Cat’s father Tony Hardman has been pushing her to compete in kayaking and he has high hopes that his daughter will inspire other girls to do the same.

Cat hopes by making waves in kayaking, she can inspire other girls to make waves of their own.