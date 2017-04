PHENIX CITY, Ala. — A popular barbecue joint in Phenix City re-opened Friday.

A fire which caused heavy smoke and water at Mike & Ed’s Barbecue forced the restaurant to close.

Owner Chase Cook he’s ecstatic to see the family landmark in business.

Mike & Ed’s is known for their tasty barbecue ribs and chicken fingers.

There was a ribbon cutting ceremony held to celebrate the grand reopening.