Police search for suspect in Phenix-Girard Bank robbery

PHENIX CITY. Ala. — News 3 confirms Phenix City police are on the lookout for suspects after the Phenix-Girard Bank was robbed Friday morning.

An employee confirms there was a robbery at the bank on 13th Street, but says no one was hurt.

WRBL understands there is a “Be On The Lookout” bulletin sent by the Phenix City Police Department to neighboring law enforcement.

The police department has not responded to News 3 reporters for a suspect description or details of the robbery.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.

 

 

