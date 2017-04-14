Police search for suspect in Phenix-Girard Bank robbery

PHENIX CITY. Ala. — News 3 confirms Phenix City police are on the lookout for suspects after the Phenix-Girard Bank was robbed Friday morning.

An employee confirms there was a robbery at the bank on 13th Street, but says no one was hurt.

WRBL understands there is a “Be On The Lookout” bulletin sent by the Phenix City Police Department to neighboring law enforcement.

The police department has not responded to News 3 reporters for a suspect description or details of the robbery.

This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL News 3 for updates.