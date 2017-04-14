Police say deadly MARTA shooting appears targeted

ATLANTA, Ga (AP) — Police say the shooting that killed a man on an Atlanta public transit train appears to be a “targeted, isolated incident.”

Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority police Chief Wanda Dunham says in a statement Thursday night Zachariah Hunnicutt was fatally shot and three other passengers were wounded.

Dunham says MARTA officers caught the suspect at the West Lake station. She did not release his identity.

She says the agency will increase the number at officers across the transit system beginning Friday.

The three people hurt in the shooting were at a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.