Phenix City church invites community to Easter sunrise service

PHENIX CITY, Ala- Many people are looking forward to celebrating a beautiful Easter weekend in the Valley.

Grace Freewill Baptist Church in Phenix City is planning an Easter observance for the entire community—and you’re invited.

“The more people that we can get out means the more that we can go forward with this in future times. And we’re just looking for a great time of celebration for the weekend,” says Pastor Ricky Ward of Grace Freewill Baptist.

The Sunrise Service will be held at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City. It starts at 7 am Eastern. You should bring lawn chairs.

Along with Pastor Ward, Gerald Corbin will also be speaking. The service will take about an hour, and refreshments will be served afterward.

Grace Freewill Baptist hopes the event gains momentum so the church can make it an annual event.