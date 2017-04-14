Our Kitchen: Pumpkin Pancakes

INGREDIENTS

2 tbls. Brown sugar

4 cups of Buttermilk (any variety)

1 can pumpkin (or equivalent amount of bananas or both!)

1 tbl. Vanilla

4 cups whole wheat flour (I like King Arthur, and sometimes it’s on sale at Publix!)

2 tsp. Baking soda

½ tsp. Baking powder

2 tsp. Salt

1tbl. Cinnamon (depending on the time of the year!)

¼ tsp. Nutmeg

1 Stick of Butter

6 Eggs

STEPS

1. Melt one stick of butter in the microwave

2. Separate 6 eggs

3. Beat egg whites to soft peaks (set aside)

4. Combine egg yolks with……..

Brown sugar

Buttermilk (any variety)

1 can pumpkin (or equivalent amount of bananas or both!)

1 tbl. Vanilla

5. Heat your griddle to just under 350 degrees.

6. Slowly fold the wet ingredients into the dry until it’s all a thick goo, with no dry bits left

7. Add the egg whites, the melted butter, and two cups of chocolate chips or blueberries, until just incorporated

8. Drop batter on the hot skillet in <1/4cup measurements

9. Cook and flip and cook some more… serve warm.

10. Eat until full! Really great with maple syrup or with Applesauce! Yum!