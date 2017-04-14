Opelika suspends cemetery rules during Easter holidays

OPELIKA, Ala. — Mayor Gary Fuller and Opelika Public Works announces an order to suspend certain rules over graveside arrangements at cemeteries for the Easter holidays.

A press release says starting Friday and until Sunday, loved ones may place extra Easter wreaths, flower arrangements (in a separate container), and trinkets on graves. The usual cemetery rules say only one flower arrangement per grave lot, unless the monument provides its own flower receptacle.

The city also usually only allows two trinkets or personal items per lot are permitted if placed on the base of the monument.

The rules will go back into effect – and be enforced once again – starting Monday, April 30, 2017. Any wreaths or separate floral arrangements or extra trinkets left out at that time will be removed from the grave sites on May 1.