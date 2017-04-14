Opelika suspends cemetery rules during Easter holidays

By Published: Updated:
(File: WKBN)

OPELIKA, Ala. — Mayor Gary Fuller and Opelika Public Works announces an order to suspend certain rules over graveside arrangements at cemeteries for the Easter holidays.

A press release says starting Friday and until Sunday, loved ones may place extra Easter wreaths, flower arrangements (in a separate container), and trinkets on graves. The usual cemetery rules say only one flower arrangement per grave lot, unless the monument provides its own flower receptacle.

The city also usually only allows two trinkets or personal items per lot are permitted if placed on the base of the monument.

The rules will go back into effect – and be enforced once again – starting Monday, April 30, 2017. Any wreaths or separate floral arrangements or extra trinkets left out at that time will be removed from the grave sites on May 1.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s