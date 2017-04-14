Man in custody after Atlanta transit shooting

ATLANTA (AP) — A 36-year-old man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of another man riding a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit train and wounding of three others.

MARTA police Friday arrested Chauncey Lee Daniels in the Thursday death of Zachariah Hunnicutt at the West Lake MARTA Station. He faces charges of murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and is being held at the Fulton County Jail.

It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.

MARTA Police Chief Wanda Dunham says they’re still investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.