JUST A DELIGHT!

Your Saturday forecast, warm hazy in the afternoon. Mostly sunny 84° again on Saturday. Your first alert seven day forecast looking for the circulation around the persistent high-pressure system to lift just enough moisture over the warm surface, with just a stray shower but as we heat up during the week we trap in a little more humidity and readings begin to climb into the mid to upper 80s. This pattern will lead to a few stray showers and even a possible pop-up thunderstorm overall this is a dry pattern so get out and enjoy this Easter weekend.

The 2017 National Freestyle Kayak Championship kicked off Friday at 4pm edt on the Chattahoochee River. Weather will be mostly sunny and warm – great for the event. The second day of competition kicks off from 1pm until 5pm edt Saturday. A barbecue and beer festival will follow from 4pm until 10pm Saturday – all a part of Uptown’s Paddle South!