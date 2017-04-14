Great weekend weather

It’s a great weekend forecast! Mostly sunny and warm in the mid 80s through Easter Sunday. Starting out mild and mostly clear each morning in the lower 60s. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two Sunday, but for the most part – everyone will stay mostly sunny and warm. A cold front will stall to north for this coming work week – which won’t bring any changes in temperatures…just slight chances of showers Monday through Wednesday.

The 2017 National Freestyle Kayak Championship kicks off today at 4pm edt on the Chattahoochee River. Weather will be mostly sunny and warm – great for the event. The second day of competition kicks off from 1pm until 5pm edt Saturday. A barbecue and beer festival will follow from 4pm until 10pm Saturday – all a part of Uptown’s Paddle South!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

