Former Alabama teacher pleads guilty in child porn case

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A former Alabama teacher has pleaded guilty to federal charges of production and possession of child pornography.

Federal authorities say 53-year-old Clarence Evers Jr., of Evergreen, entered the plea Friday before U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose in Mobile.

Evers worked as a technology teacher with the Conecuh County school district when he was arrested Feb. 11, 2016. He’s been in custody since then on several charges, including travel in foreign commerce for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

The U.S. Department of Justice, in a news release, said Evers admitted travelling annually to Thailand where he paid minor boys to engage in illicit sexual conduct and took sexually explicit photographs of them.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 14.