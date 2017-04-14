CPD seeking public’s help in locating missing woman in possible danger

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Columbus police is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Columbus woman.

Police say 33-year-old Dikeuia Paris was last seen Sunday, April 9 at the Waffle House in Troup County which is located off exit 49 on Interstate 185.

Police say her family is deeply concerned about her safety and feels she may be possibly in danger.

Paris was last seen wearing blue/green plaid yoga type pants and a dark colored t-shirt with the logo “ARMY” on the front.

Police say Paris may be in route to Atlanta, Georgia area; however, she was initially traveling by foot along the highway.

Paris is described as:

5’1″ in height

153 pounds

Brown eyes

Black hair

If you know of her current location please contact your local law enforcement agency and the Columbus Police Department E-911 706-653-3231. You may also contact Sgt Chesser with the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449/ 706-653-3400.