City prepared for weekend Kayak Championship parking

COLUMBUS, Ga. — Whitewater Express is expecting parking decks across uptown to be packed Saturday and Sunday. So packed that the parking garage will have all six hundred seventy five parking spots open for free.

Police are cracking down on where you park. They ask that you do not park on curbs, in fact they will be enforcing that this weekend.

News 3’s Ken Martin spoke with Dan Gilbert president of Whitewater Express.

“It’s going to be tough. We actually have three parking decks and I know people don’t like to use the parking decks but this is a good weekend for it. There very convenient. There’s one right next to this venue so use the parking decks, come early. and stay a long time,” says Gilbert.