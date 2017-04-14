California Chick-fil-A store seeks stolen cow costumes

FOLSOM, Calif. (AP) — Fans of Chick-fil-A are calling it a “beefnapping” after thieves stole three cow costumes from a storage shed of a Northern California franchise.

The franchise posted news Tuesday on Facebook of the Sunday night theft from a store in the city of Folsom. The post pleaded with customers to “help us find our cows.”

The Chick-fil-A fast food chain based in College Park, Georgia specializes in chicken sandwiches. Its ads feature crafty yet spelling-challenged cows that urge customers to “Eat Mor Chikin.”

Some commenters call the theft “beefnapping” and say they hope the “cows come home soon.”

James Daack, the store’s hospitality director, says the franchise is hoping to get the costumes back with no questions asked.

Folsom police are investigating.