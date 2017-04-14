Auburn police and Auburn City Schools investigating fight between students

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn Police Division and Auburn City Schools are investigating a fight that took place Monday between Auburn City Schools students.

According to the police report, the incident took place in the 900 Block of Booker Street.

The victim’s mother, Cecilia Pugh told News Three that two students were bullying her daughters on the school bus. In response, one of Pugh’s daughters told the girls to “shut-up.” When Pugh’s daughters got off the bus at Ridgecrest, the other two girls got off at the second bus stop in Ridgecrest. That is when Pugh said she was jumped by the two girls.

“It makes me cry,” Pugh said. “It’s hard on me. It’s very painful just to see your child get stomped on the way she did was very painful. Very. They stomped her in the stomach. They stomped her in the head. It was very painful to see your child. I wouldn’t want that to happen to anybody’s child. It was very painful. It still is.”

Pugh said that her daughter has not been to school since Monday, and that she suffered a concussion as a result of the fight, but plans to return to school this Tuesday. Pugh added that the two girls should not have been on the bus in the first place since they do not live in the neighborhood. She added that as a result, she plans to press charges.

Auburn City Schools told News Three that:

“Auburn City Schools is aware of the situation that occurred on April 10th, and Auburn Police Division is currently investigating further.”

We also reached out to the Auburn Police Division on the matter. They were unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.

Pugh said that she does not condone violence and hopes that the bullying will come to an end.

“I think as parents, we need to speak up and stick together and stop it,” Pugh said. “We just need to stop the bullying. Kids need to stop bullying other kids because it’s not right. It is very harmful. It can hurt and harm them in the future.”