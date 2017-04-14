AU cancels controversial Alt-Right leader’s event

WRBL Staff Published:
FILE -- Richard Spencer (CBSN)

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn University has canceled Alt-Right leader, Richard Spencer’s event that was scheduled Tuesday, April 18 at 7 p.m.

Auburn University says they consulted with law enforcement based on legitimate concerns and credible evidence that it will jeopardize the safety of students, faculty, staff and visitors.

The university released the following statement prior to the event:

“We strongly deplore his views, which run counter to those of this institution. While his event isn’t affiliated with the university, Auburn supports the constitutional right to free speech. We encourage the campus community to respond to speech they find objectionable with their own views in civil discourse and to do so with respect and inclusion.”

